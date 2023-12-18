DRAW FOR THE CHAMPIONS OCTAVES

Against Leipzig (third in the Bundesliga, seven points behind leaders Leverkusen), Madrid will be faced with Loïs Openda, a forward who goes well in space and who has already scored 14 goals this season, double that of his team's second top scorer. (Benjamin Sesko). The 23-year-old Belgian scored four goals in the group stage; among them, three to City (two in Manchester and another in Germany). The three goals that Leipzig scored against Guardiola's team were his. They lost both matches (1-3 and 3-2), but he left his mark.