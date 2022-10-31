Rome, Italy.- The Belgian Romelu Lukakustriker of Inter de Milansuffered a new hamstring injury that leaves him out of the match against Bayern Munich in the Champions League and complicates his presence against Juventus in Serie A this weekend, after playing only two games after recovering from his previous injury .

“Romelu Lukaku underwent instrumental tests this morning in and investigations revealed a resentment of the myotendinous scar of the hamstring of the left thigh. The player’s conditions will be reassessed in a few days,” reported the Inter it’s a statement.

Lukakuwhose return with a goal against the Czech Viktoria Plzen was the culmination of qualifying for the round of 16 of the Champions League, played 23 minutes this Saturday against Sampdoria with the aim of reaching the match against Bayern in full condition, but the medical tests revealed a new injury.

Romelu Lukaku coming on as a substitute for Inter/@Inter

The previous injury, which affected the flexor muscle of the left thigh, kept him out of competition for eleven games in the 53 days he was injured, among those he missed were the momentous ones for a place in the round of 16 against Barcelona in Championsin what was a very sensitive loss for Inzaghi’s scheme.

According to local media, the injury is not serious and his presence in the stadium is not in danger. Qatar World Cup 2022 which will be played in less than a month, but the situation could arise in which the Belgian striker will not wear the ‘Nerazzurri’ shirt again until 2023, once the world championship is over.

Since his arrival at the Interista club on loan from English club Chelsea, Lukaku He has only played five official matches: four in Serie A and one in the Champions League, scoring a total of three goals between both competitions.