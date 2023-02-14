What a task the Spanish defender Sergio Ramos has this day against Bayern Munich in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16, where his stay with PSG would be at stake.

And it is that he defender He has not renewed his contract with the Parisian team and is at stake in this key against the Germans, some old acquaintances and who have made life impossible for them whenever they meet in the Champions League.

The renewal of the camero is at a standstill at the moment. Although Luis Campos, sports advisor of the psg, acknowledged in an interview in October that they were going to negotiate soon, the reality is that there have still been no talks. His future is subject to his performance in the Champions League, so a premature elimination could dictate a sentence.

For now, Sergio Ramos He has been one of the indisputable players in the tactical scheme of the technical director Galtier and that could help him to renew the contract in these days that are coming with a high level of competition for the Spanish.

Kimpembe’s injury opens up the options for him to continue in the Parisian team and helps him win that position in the central defense. But the bad thing for Sergio Ramos is that the board has already looked at Milan Skriniar.

The Slovak, from Inter Milan, has an agreement with the Parisians to sign free in June and will arrive to start in the French capital. This Tuesday, the man from Camas has a golden opportunity to vindicate himself and leave behind the doubts that his signing generated.