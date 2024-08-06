When asked, the European Football Union UEFA did not initially comment on the incident; other referees were assigned to the match on Tuesday afternoon. The Polish association PZPN announced that the situation was being analyzed.

According to local police, early Tuesday morning there were reports from passers-by that three men were carrying away a traffic sign in the city center of Lublin. “Police officers went to the scene. The men were tested with a breathalyzer. It turned out that they were very drunk,” a police spokesman told the broadcaster. They are being investigated for destroying traffic infrastructure.

The PZPN association announced that it would “conduct a detailed analysis of the situation related to reports of inappropriate behavior by two Ekstraklasa referees who were to be used in the Champions League qualifying match between Dynamo Kyiv and Glasgow Rangers.” If the allegations are confirmed, it will request that the contracts of both referees be terminated.

