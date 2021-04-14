Jürgen Klopp has missed another “miracle of Anfield” with Liverpool: The Reds did not get past 0-0 in the quarter-final second leg of the Champions League against record winners Real Madrid with the agile Toni Kroos despite their superiority. After the 1: 3 in the first leg, Klopp’s last title chance of the season fell through.

Liverpool were the better team over 90 minutes, but in the end Real made it into the round of the last four for the ninth time in eleven years. Opponent there is on 27./28. April and 4th / 5th May the FC Chelsea with team manager Thomas Tuchel.

“Overall, our performance was good. We didn’t lose the duel today, we lost it in Madrid, “said Klopp:” We were good, we were aggressive and we had great chances at the beginning. Over time it got more and more difficult, Real downplayed it with all its experience. “

The evening began uncomfortably for Real: the bus of the Spanish record champions was pelted with stones by opposing fans upon arrival at the stadium, and pictures of a destroyed window could be seen. In addition, some supporters set off fireworks and Bengalos, Liverpool immediately apologized.

There was also a lot going on on the pitch: Liverpool got off to a stormy start and pushed for a repeat of the “magical” semi-final night of 2019 with a 4-0 win against FC Barcelona. After seven minutes the Klopp team had three corners on the account, after eleven minutes James Milner forced the brilliant Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to make a brilliant save.



With Madrid now among the best four teams in Europe: Toni Kroos (left)

:



Image: EPA





But the first swing evaporated quickly. The guests trained by Zinedine Zidane increasingly took over the action, Klopp gesticulated more and more wildly on the line – and held his head in disbelief when a deflected shot from Real’s striker Karim Benzema landed on the post (20th).

Real started with the self-confidence of a Clasico winner, who had been pulling the strings as a ball distributor for weeks, strong Kroos. But the English remained more dangerous. But Georginio Wijnaldum also aimed too high from a good position (42nd) and made Klopp desperate.

Liverpool also started the second half full of verve, after 42 seconds Firmino had the lead on his feet. As the game progressed, however, confidence in two goals waned, even if the hosts never gave up.

Liverpool’s last goal of the season is now fourth in the league – to start a new attempt in the premier class from September.