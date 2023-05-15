French midfielder for Real MadridEduardo Camavinga suffered a slight sprain to his left knee after a hard tackle in the match against the Getafe. The results of the MRI confirmed the initial diagnostic and the doctors are confident that there are no problems for their participation in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final against Manchester City on Wednesday.

eduardo camavinga He began his treatment and on Monday he will join the group to evaluate his condition. The technical director of real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti trust that the Frenchman is ready to play in the etihad stadiumwhere he could advance his position to increase the physical presence in the center of the field.

Besides, Carlo Ancelotti He also hopes to have the striker Karim Benzemathe defender david praises and the Brazilian winger Rodrygo, who trained with recuperators instead of playing against Getafe. Ancelotti expects them to join the group in Monday’s session.

He real Madrid made rotations in his last game of LaLiga, allowing most of the starting players against the Manchester City They exercised vigorously. The group worked with possession exercises, matches on a small field and series of shots on goal.