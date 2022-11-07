Tuesday, November 8, 2022
Champions League: Real – Liverpool and all round of 16 games

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 7, 2022
in Sports
Luis Diaz, tight

Luis Diaz, Liverpool's Colombian striker, will be one of the main players to watch.

Luis Díaz, Liverpool’s Colombian striker, will be one of the main players to watch.

This will be the crosses, which were known this Monday in the UEFA draw in Nyon (Switzerland).

The Uefa raffled this Monday in Nyon (Switzerland) the crosses of the round of 16 of the Champions League and the main news is in the advanced final that Real Madrid, current champion, and Liverpool of the Colombian Luis Díaz will play.

These are all the Champions League round of 16 matcheswhich will be played between February and March 2023, so it is expected that Díaz may already be available after his injury at his English club:

Leipzig-Manchester City
Bruges-Benfica
Liverpool-Real Madrid
AC Milan-Tottenham
Eintracht Frankfurt-Naples
Borussia Dortmund-Chelsea
Inter Milan-Porto
PSG-Bayern Munich

