Defending champion Real Madrid celebrated an emotional victory in the city derby against Atlético and took course to the quarter -finals of the Champions League. The team of coach Carlo Ancelotti defeated the rivals 2-1 (1: 1) and underlined their ambitions. Brahim Diaz (55th) scored the acclaimed winning goal.

Rodrygo had laid the foundation for success with a solo. The Brazilian put on the pace, his shot struck massively in the Atletico’s goal (4th). But the guests countered – and also worth seeing. The long -range shot of the Argentine world champion Julian Álvarez (32nd) was unsustainable. The last word was real: Diaz had the hosts cheered.

Arsenal scores seven goals in Eindhoven

In the quarter -finals, Arsenal is most likely waiting, which became more than just in his round of 16 of his favorite role: the English top team won 7: 1 (3: 1) at PSV Eindhoven and took a big step towards the quarter -finals. Arsenal rolled over the Dutch in the first half. Jurrien Timber (18th), Ethan Nwaneri (21st) and Mikel Merino (31st) met, Noa Lang (43./Foulelfmeter) scored the goal for Eindhoven shortly before the break. Martin Ödegaard (47th, 73rd), Leandro Trossard (48th) and Riccardo Calafiori (85th) provided the further goals and disillusionment at PSV.

Previously, thanks to the former Leverkusener Leon Bailey, Aston Villa had also won a good starting position in the fight for quarter -finals. The team from Birmingham won the first comparison at FC Brugge 3: 1 (1: 1). On Wednesday (9:00 p.m./DAZN) the English will be favored next week. Bailey (3rd) met the guests after a free kick. But the Belgians countered quickly: Maxim de Cuyper (12th), according to the former Düsseldorfers Christos Tzolis, equalized – an own goal by Brandon Mechele (82nd) ​​and a penalty goal by Marco Asensio (86.) brought the English victory.