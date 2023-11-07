RB Leipzig impressively defied the boiling atmosphere in the Marakana in Belgrade and secured their place in the round of 16 of the Champions League earlier than ever. Coach Marco Rose’s team won 2-1 (1-0) against Serbian champions Red Star Belgrade on Tuesday and reached the knockout rounds for the fourth time in the past five years.

Exceptional player Xavi Simons (8th) scored a remarkable goal to give the Saxons an early lead, who in their young premier class history have only ever qualified for the round of 16 on the last matchday. Lois Openda (77th) increased, shortly afterwards Benjamin Henrichs scored an own goal (81st). With nine points from four games, RB, which got back on track after two competitive defeats in a row, is in second place in Group G behind defending champions Manchester City (12).

Rose, who had to do without the sick striker Timo Werner, had expected a “hot dance” in the Serbian capital – and the RB coach was right. The frenetic home fans whipped Red Star forward from the start in the constant rain, RB but appeared unimpressed.

As in the 3-1 win in the first leg two weeks ago, the DFB Cup winners were immediately clearly superior in terms of play, pressed high – and were rewarded early. Xavi dribbled into the penalty area and shot the ball perfectly into the far corner.

Emotions in the pouring rain

As a result, the hosts got into the game better and went on the offensive more often. Due to a UEFA penalty, only 45,000 instead of 50,000 fans were allowed into the arena, but that didn’t dampen the mood – emotions sometimes boiled over. After a tussle with Openda, Serbian athletic trainer Nikola Todoric received a red card (19th).







Leipzig remained clearly the better team, but the busy Openda and Benjamin Sesko often made the wrong decisions at the top. Openda shot from the edge of the penalty area just wide of the goal (41′) and then lost the ball alone in front of Belgrade keeper Omri Glazer (44′). A little later, Emil Forsberg missed the 2-0 from close range (45th) – RB exploited their chances in this phase.

The Serbs came out of the locker room swinging and had more access, but RB remained dangerous. Sesko hit the post from a distance and then missed miserably from close range (51′). The stadium shook, but Leipzig kept its focus. Openda failed due to the strong Glazer (53rd).

An open game developed in which Leipzig repeatedly had to overcome critical phases. The rain increased and many fouls interrupted the flow of the game. RB was waiting for a counterattack – as was the case at 2-0 when Openda finished from distance. Henrich’s own goal ensured a heated final phase.