The players remained stunned on the pitch and the spectators fled the Red Bull Arena. RB Leipzig has been eliminated from the new Champions League. After the 2:3 (1:1) against Aston Villa and the sixth defeat in the sixth game, the Saxon Bundesliga team can no longer reach the next round. In 24th place, which still qualifies for participation in the playoffs, RB is seven points short of just two games left.

“It’s a reflection of the entire Champions League season,” commented RB professional Christoph Baumgartner on the sports channel Dazn: “It hurts incredibly.” But his team “wasn’t good enough to progress,” the Austrian admitted.

After the early deficit caused by John McGinn’s goal in the third minute, Lois Openda (27th) equalized. Shortly after the break, the British took the lead again, this time through Jhon Durán (52nd), before Christoph Baumgartner equalized for the severely weakened Saxons in front of 40,406 spectators. Ross Barkley then made the decision in the 85th minute, with Lukas Klostermann deflecting his shot unstoppable.

Leverkusen cracks Inter

After the show of strength against Inter Milan’s defensive artists, Florian Wirtz and Co. were celebrated by the Leverkusen fans. The Bayer players had been running against the Italian defensive bulwark for 90 minutes, then Nordi Mukiele finally found the gap. The German champions are also causing a sensation in the Champions League and can hope for a direct entry into the round of 16 of the premier class.

A week after the cup coup at FC Bayern, Bayer Leverkusen also made an international impact and defeated Inter Milan, who had previously been undefeated in the competition, 1-0 (0-0). With 13 points, the Rhinelanders are in the top group of the field of 36.

“This was a game where we had to be patient. That’s what we were and then we’ll do the same thing at the end,” said Bayer’s national player Jonathan Tah on Dazn and added: “We are in a top position for the last two games. We are pleased that we were able to organize the last Champions League game this year like this.”

Madrid wins, Mbappé has to go out injured

Defending champions Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have better prospects of reaching the knockout rounds in the Champions League. Liverpool FC, on the other hand, is already secure in the next round. Thanks to a 1-0 (0-0) win at FC Girona – their sixth win in their sixth game – the Reds became the first club to make it directly into the knockout phase.

The Royals from Madrid won 3-2 (1-1) at Atalanta Bergamo and have nine points after six games. As of today, that would be enough for the intermediate round before the round of 16. PSG won 3-0 (1-0) at RB Salzburg and now has seven points. Kylian Mbappé scored for Real in the 10th minute, but was substituted in the 36th minute. Charles De Ketelaere (45.+2) managed to equalize shortly before the half-time whistle with a penalty kick. After the break, Vinícius Júnior (56′) and Jude Bellingham (59′) gave Real a comfortable lead before Ademola Lookman (65′) made the game exciting again with his goal. In Salzburg, Goncalo Ramos (30th), Nuno Mendes (72nd) and Désiré Doué (85th) scored for Paris, which, like Real, had had a bad start to the premier class season.