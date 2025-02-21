This Friday is the draw for the round of 16 of the Champions League, an act in which the three Spanish teams that continue in the competition, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid, will meet their rivals in this round.

12:25 This would be the semifinals Atlético or Real Madridif they reach the last round before the final, they will play the first leg and the return outside, which can be in Anfield. He Barcelona I would play that semis round trip and the return out

12:24 Follow the room raffle Bayern or Leverkusen They will play rooms at home against Feyenoord or Inter PSG or Liverpool They will play the first leg at home, Bruges or Aston Villa The return at home

12:23 HERE DOES NOT SMIER LUCK TO BARCELONA The culés will play the return of rooms outside, against Borussia Dortmund or Lille.

12:22 The winner of Madrid-Atlético would play the return of rooms at home This has been determined by the raffle. The first quarterfinal match will be at the Arsenal-Inter-winner’s house

12:20 The classic is postponed to a final hypothetical The culés could see the faces with the Bayern in the semifinals. In the quarterfinals the winner of the Dortmund-Lille will be measured

12:19 Barcelona-Benfic !!!! Good luck for the Barca team, who has already won the Portuguese in the group stage, with lisbon renamed …. elude the PSG !!!!

12:19 PSG-LIVERPOOL Barcelona is fought !!!!!!

12:18 PSV-Senal Arteta team against Dutch PSV

12:17 Bayern – Leverkusen Another German duel

12:17 Derbi in eighths The first game at the Bernabéu and the second in the Metropolitan

12:17 Real Madrid-Atlético de Madrid There is Madrid derby !!!!!!!!!

12:16 Dortmund-Lille Another match

12:15 Come on, this begins !!! First tie: Bruges-Aston Villa

12:09 Deco represents Barcelona, ​​butragueño to Madrid All present in Nyon for the draw

12:09 Giovane elber The former Bayern Munich player will be the innocent hand of the raffle. You have to keep at stake that the final will play the Allianz Arena …

12:07 What will the draw will be Giorgio Marchetti, UEFA secretary, explains. The path of all teams will be determined to the final. First the eighth rivals will be raffled and subsequently the game order of the quarterfinals

12:05 I remind you of how the picture is It will be a raffle directed with two possible rivals for each team

12:03 They review the 16 classified for this eighth round There are Barcelona, ​​Atlético and Real Madrid

12:02 The draw ceremony begins Welcome and explain how it has reached these roundsters

11:58 What will Xabi Alonso be thinking? Today he will know if he will have to visit the Bernabéu with his Leverkusen … He is one of the coaches who sound the most to relieve Ancelotti. If you dodge the white team your rival will be Bayern … the two teams knows them very well !!!

11:57 The options that there is a classic As very soon they could be seen in the semifinals if Barcelona touches the PSG and both exceed the eighths and the rooms. If Barcelona touched Benfica, they could only face a final hypothetical

11:50 Who are the top scorers? There will be a fight between Lewandowski and Mbappé …

11:45 Come on! That this begins … At 12.00 hours the draw will begin. The way to the final of Münich

11:31 Today the Europa League is also raffled Real Sociedad and Athletic Club are in the hype

11:26 Let’s analyze each Spanish team. Real Madrid Madrid The Ancelotti team arrives after eliminating the City but will have a raffle that can bring a new derby, against Atlético de Madrid, or a much softer crossing, before the Bayer Leverkusen. Of course, after playing the first leg at the Bernabéu, you must face the return away from home

11:24 Let’s analyze each Spanish team. The Atlético de Madrid The Madrid team was not lucky, unless the return will play in the Metropolitan, but it will be paired with Real Madrid or Bayern Munich, two of the great coconuts of this Champions League

11:22 Let’s analyze each Spanish team. Barcelona Part as standard and therefore play the return in Montjuïc. If you are lucky, it will be paired with the Benficabut runs the risk of measuring PSG by Luis Enrique, who thrashed the Brest in the playoffs. In addition, if it is paired with the French, it will fall into the complicated part of the painting, with the possibility of looking with Madrid in semifinal hypothetical

11:19 Let’s look at the luck of Spanish teams He Barcelona: He will play the return at home and be paired with him PSG or with him Benfica. The discarded will be measured to Liverpool He Athletic: He will play the return in the Metropolitan and his rival will be the real Madrid or the Bayern. The discarded will be measured to the leverkusen He real Madrid: The return will play out of home and measure Atlético de Madrid or al Leverkusen. The discarded will face Atlético

11:16 This will be the crosses High part of the painting: PSG: You can touch Liverpool or Barcelona Bruges: You can touch Aston Villa or Lille real Madrid: You can touch Atlético or Bayer Leverkusen PSV: You can touch Arsenal or inter Lower part of the painting: Benfica: They can touch Liverpool or Barcelona Borussia Dortmund: They can touch Aston Villa or Lille Bayern Munich: They can touch Atlético or Bayer Leverkusen Feyenoord: They can touch you Arsenal or inter

11:14 The classified after overcoming the playoffs Eight teams that will complete the eighth picture: Feyenoordwhich eliminated Milan; Brugeswhich eliminated the Atalanta; Benficawhich eliminated Monaco; Bayernwhich eliminated Celtic; Dortmundwhich eliminated Sporting Lisboa; PSVwhich eliminated Juventus; PSGwhich eliminated the Brest; and real Madridwhich eliminated Manchester City

11:10 Those classified as standard heads The eight teams that were first in the group stage and, therefore, were classified directly for the eighths are: Liverpool, Barcelona, ​​Lille, Aston Villa, Atlético de Madrid, Leverkusen, Arsenal and Inter of Milan

11:08 All prepared at the UEFA headquarters It will be a directed raffle, although there may be some surprises

11:07 The entire picture will be configured With the draw of the eighths, the defined quarterfinals and the semifinals of this edition will also be