We already know the eight teams that continue with the European adventure in the Champions League after the celebration of their respective round of 16 qualifiers. After the back games played this Tuesday and Wednesday, all eyes put in the Final and Semifinal Quarter Crossesthat will be played between the month of April and May, and where the finalists who will play the trophy of the Champions League will next May 31.

This last phase has left us great surprises in the games. The maximum aspiring to lift the crown, the Arne Slot Liverpool, It fell loudly this last Tuesday in the penalty shootout with the PSG by Luis Enrique, with his goalkeeper, the Italian Gianluigi Donnarummastopping two decisive shots for your team. The same happened in Germany, where Bayern Munich managed to certify his pass with a win in both meetings against Leverkusen, which until now had a six -game streak without losing against the ‘Bavarian’.

For their part, other teams have been able to legitimize the good feelings of the previous phases and seal their pass to the rooms. This is the case of FC Barcelonathat, despite the difficulties of these last days after the death of the doctor of the first team Carles Miñarro, he beat a 3-1 to a Benfica who could not do anything to endure the culé start, led by Raphinha and Lamine Yamal. The same has happened to Arsenal by Mikel Artetawhich already consolidated the favorite label after winning in the first leg of its tie by 7 to 1 to a lazy PSV.

These are the classified equipment for rooms From the Champions League:









FC Barcelona

Bayern Munich

PSG

Inter from Milan

Arsenal

Borussia Dortmund

Aston Villa

real Madrid

The tournament now continues with some rooms and semifinals that are already predefined. Therefore, we already know the rivals and the path that Spanish teams classified They must follow if they want to lift ‘La Orejona’ on May 31.

Cruces and quarterfinal matches of the Champions League

As announced on February 21 in the Champions Cruces Drawthe teams classified for the quarterfinals already know what their way to a final hypothetical will be. The matches of this new elimination phase will be played, as usual, round trip Throughout the month of April.

Unlike what happened in the eighth round with the previous format, the teams of the same country can be paired in the qualifiers.

In the face of semifinal hypothetical, we also know the possible crossings of the equipment that will be seen there. These will be the semifinal matches of the Champions League:

First semifinal: Arsenal winner – Real Madrid vs. winner of the PSG – Aston Villa

Second Semifinal: Winner of FC Barcelona – Dortmund vs winner of Bayern Munich – Inter Milan

Real Madrid and Barcelona rivals in rooms and possible semifinal crosses and final

After beating Benfica in the round of 16, Barcelona will have to see the faces With Borussia Dortmundafter the Germans beat the Lille (2-1, 3.2 in the global) with a great second part. In semifinal hypothetics, in case of overcoming the Bold Bold, those of Hansi Flick would have to see their faces before the winning club of the confrontation Between Bayern de Munich and Inter Milan.

For its part, Real Madrid will see the faces in the quarterfinals before the Arsenal by Mikel Artetawhich managed to impose itself easily before a PSV that did not know how to deal with the London. In case of overcoming this tie, the Madrid team will face the winner of the pairing between PSG and Aston Villa.

In the event that Spanish teams exceed their respective room and semifinal qualifiers respectively, both national clubs could cross in a final hypothetical, which will be held on March 31.

The eight teams classified for the quarterfinals of the Champions League must play a round trip tie throughout April. The matches in question will be played April 8 and 9 and the April 15 and 16. It will be this Thursday, March 13 when we will finally know the definitive dates and schedules of the clashes for this new phase of the Champions League.

Finals: April 8 and 9 (IDA) and April 15 and 16 (Vuelta)

Semifinals: April 29 and 30 (IDA) and May 6 and 7 (Vuelta)

Final of the Champions League: May 31 (Munich)

To know which of these teams ends up taking over from Real Madrid and proclaiming European Cup champion, we will have to wait for next May 31. It will be then when the two finalist teams will see the faces in the final of the tournament, which will be held at the legendary Allianz Arena stadium in Munich (Germany).