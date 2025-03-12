Simone Inzaghi has a slightly memorable nickname, in Italy he has remained over the years “Inzaghinho”, the little Inzaghi. What used to be in the past is: a player career was Simone, 48, in the shadow of his brother Filippo, 51, called “Superpippo”, probably the threethest and cold-blooded goal bandits in world football, which was something like the personified horror of FC Bayern in the mid-2000s. In five Champions League games, the older Inzaghi scored stable six hits against the Munich for the AC Milan. Inzaghino has been coaching the city rival Inter, very successful since 2021, under his leadership the Milanese in Europe and in the local league have again established themselves as a big number.

Verbal psycho -games are not his thing, he prefers to let his fluid, barely calculable game approach crawl into the heads of his opponents. But who knows, maybe before the upcoming royal class quarter-finals against Bayern, a different threatening backdrop could be built: Simone could ask Bruderherz if he was already going on in early April, the first leg is on the program. Because Filippo Inzaghi on the grandstand of the Munich Arena would be something like a black cat that crosses the road from left to right. The mischief would be present, bodyy, with iconic-mysterious grin on the face. Possible that Filippo would get involved. With Inzaghinho he gets along dazzling.

His team, said Simone Inzaghi Tuesday night, has “the DNA in order to be able to survive in all competitions”. The round of 16 second leg against Feyenoord Rotterdam had just started, Inter won 2-1, in total the Lombards kept the upper hand with 4: 1. A mandatory task for the Italian champion, on the one hand. On the other hand, Feyenoord had thrown Milan out of the competition in the round before, and still in January they had fallen through another representative of the European Uryradel: there was a certain FC Bayern in the Rotterdam constant rain, gone bathing, 0: 3.

Inter has been experiencing a small low performance since the turn of the year, but continues to lead the Italian series A

In contrast, there were rather peaceful evenings with the Dutch, in both duels they were oppressive, technically and tactical. The fact that the Milanese did not have to overstrap themselves should have been in the sense of coach Inzaghi: he actually pursues a dominant style, for permanent Rochadeni, an inter-defender can last in the development game and 15 seconds later shoot in the opposing penalty area. However, this intensity also demands its toll. Inter is at the top of the table A Serie A, but since the turn of the year there have been clear fluctuations into the appearances, not least because of numerous damaged bodies. Inzaghi had to and must do without numerous regulars; The captain’s armband became a popular exchange object and landed on Tuesday at the Dutch wing man Denzel Dumfries, who should take fourth or five in the team in the team.

“Now it’s about dosing the powers,” recommended the Italian coaching legend Arrigo Sacchi in his column for the Gazzetta Dello Sport. Otherwise, the Italian sports instructions with a view of the duel with the Bayern were already full of reminiscences and anecdotes, one of which was particularly fertile: At Inter, a number of actors gather with Bundesliga expertise, including two earlier Munich, namely goalkeeper Yann summer and defender Benjamin Pavard-and also midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu, goal scorer on Tuesday against Feyenoord on the Feyenoord that Bayern had shown a loose interest last summer. The Turk did not want to, he believes in large triumphs with Inter.

“We can beat everyone,” said striker Marcus Thuram. The former Gladbacher scored against Feyenoord in the back and forth and is in the league Inters top goal scorer. That gave praise that Inzaghinho also promises a lot from him in the quarter -finals. In any case, a touch of Superpippo will hardly be able to hurt. Both on the lawn and on the stands.