programIt’s the week of the quarter-finals in European football. Without Ajax, which was eliminated by Benfica in the eighth finals, the Champions League will resume tonight. These are the duels of today and tomorrow.

Tuesday 9pm: Benfica – Liverpool

Can the Portuguese stunt again? Nelson Veríssimo’s team, which may be succeeded next season by current PSV coach Roger Schmidt, left Ajax disillusioned in the eighth finals. After that victory, the great Liverpool of Orange captain Virgil van Dijk, among others, is now waiting. In any case, Benfica does not intend to adjust the battle plan: ‘play compact’ is the motto.

Liverpool, which narrowly beat the Inter of Stefan de Vrij and Denzel Dumfries in the eighth finals, is the top favorite to advance to the semi-finals. Although trainer Jürgen Klopp is aware of that favorite role, he guards against underestimation. The bookies don't think too hard about it though: for every euro you get a little more than 1.40 back when the English win. If you bet on a Portuguese victory, you will get 7.5 times back for every euro if Benfica actually wins.

Pep Guardiola. © ANP / EPA



Tuesday 9pm: Manchester City – Atlético Madrid

The English leader receives the number three of La Liga in the Etihad Stadium. Manchester City are engaged in an exciting title battle with Liverpool. The two teams will also meet in Manchester on Sunday. The home team is now one point ahead.

Atlético secretly hopes that Pep Guardiola’s team is already a bit busy with that game. Atlético coach Diego Simeone is a fan of the opponent, but also sees enough opportunities for Atlético to penetrate to the last four. Moreover, Simeone likes to play against English teams in the knockout phase of the Champions League: in the eighth finals Manchester United was defeated this year and two years ago Atlético Madrid also turned out to be a size too big for Liverpool.

Eden Hazard is not there against his old team. © AP





Bayern Munich (31%)

Wednesday 9pm: Chelsea – Real Madrid

The Premier League predominates in the top division of European club football. Also in the third quarterfinal is an English contribution: Chelsea will meet Real Madrid. The match is special for Eden Hazard, who would return to the old nest at Stamford Bridge. Would, because the Belgian attacker is injured. Whoever is not coming to London is Real coach Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian trainer has been testing positive for corona for more than a week now.

Despite all the personnel problems, things are going well for the Madrilenians sportingly: with a lead of 12 points, the Spanish title can hardly slip past the Royals. The same cannot be said of Chelsea: although the Londoners are the best team in the English capital, they are miles behind fellow quarter-finalists Liverpool (thirteen points) and Manchester City (fourteen points).

Danjuma cheers after making the 0-3 against Juventus. © ANP / EPA



Wednesday 9 pm: Villarreal – Bayern Munich

The only quarter-final without English clubs will be played in Spain between Villarreal and Bayern Munich. The German leader is the big favorite, but do not underestimate the team of, among others, Dutch international Arnaut Danjuma. The Spaniards were also the underdog in the eighth final against Juventus, but after a draw in Spain, the team of Matthijs de Ligt was made short in Italy: 0-3.

To be active on the highest podium next season, the Spanish number seven will still have to pull out all the stops: the gap with fourth place, which entitles you to a Champions League ticket, is eight points. Bayern Munich can again have Alphonso Davies in the diptych. The Canadian defender, recently named the best football player of the Concacaf (the North and Central American Football Association), is available again after his heart problems.