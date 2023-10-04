Champions League | PSG were knocked out by Newcastle

After a long break, Newcastle, playing in the Champions League, celebrated a 4-1 victory in front of their rapt home crowd.

After a break of no less than 20 years, Newcastle’s career in the Champions League started with a goalless away draw against AC Milan, but on Wednesday they got in front of their fanatical home crowd.

After two rounds, Newcastle’s points balance in Group F is four, PSG’s three, AC Milan’s two and Borussia Dortmund’s one. Dortmund and AC Milan ended in a goalless draw in Germany on Wednesday.

Newcastle transferred by Miguel Almirón with a shot to take the lead when 17 minutes were left in the PSG match.

The hit was preceded by PSG Marquinhos bad deflection, by Newcastle Alexander Isakin shot and PSG’s Gianluigi Donnarumma save. Almirón finished the loose ball in style.

In the 39th minute, Newcastle had quite a bit of trouble for the visitors’ goal, which ended by Dan Burn to hit

The situation was clarified for a long time on video, apparently due to a possible offside, but the goal remained in effect. The ball seemed to be in the hands of a Newcastle player in the moments before the hit.

In the 50th minute of the match Newcastle Sean Longstaff with the ball through Donnarumma’s hand and into the back of the net. Lucas Hernandez scored a goal for PSG, who played a really weak match compared to his best level.

In extra time Fabian Schär blew the home crowd into even greater joy by shooting a 4–1 hit even while slipping.

In the last couple of years, Newcastle, owned by the Saudi Arabian state investment fund, has boosted its position on the European football map, which is also evidenced by the victory over PSG.

PSG’s Kylian Mbappé however, at least there are no such superstars in Newcastle yet.

Of the masters reigning league winners Manchester City celebrated a 3-1 away win over Leipzig. The match was 1-1 for a long time until the substitutes came on the field Julian Alvarez and Jeremy Doku finished at the end of the struggle.

Atlético Madrid won 3-2 at home against Feyenoord, Antwerp lost at home to Shakhtar Donetsk 2-3, Lazio won 2-1 away from Celtic, Red Star Belgrade drew 2-2 at home against Young Boys and Porto lost at home to Barcelona 0-1.

Barcelona goal stick Robert Lewandowski was injured in the opening half.