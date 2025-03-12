Inter Milan calls for FC Bayern, FC Barcelona may be waiting for Dortmund-but the big title favorite FC Liverpool failed dramatically: While the top teams from Italy and Spain did not give themselves nakedness, the designated English champion played against Paris Saint-Germain in the 4-1 in a penalty shooting and his excellent starting position and failed unexpectedly early on the way to Munich.

After 120 minutes it had stood 0: 1 (0: 1, 0: 1), the first leg the Reds in France happily won 1-0. After the 2-0 in the Netherlands, an clarified 2: 1 (1: 1) against Bayern-Schreck Feyenoord Rotterdam, earlier in the evening, Hansi Flicks Barça with football prevailed for the tongue nalzen and 3: 1 (3: 1) against Benfica Lisbon. In Portugal, the Catalans won 1-0.

PSG used at least one of his numerous possibilities again in the first duel through Ousmane Dembélé (12th). Preliminary round winner Liverpool chased the redeeming goal without Fortune, Joker Jarell Quansah (79th) only hit the post by head.

In the extension, Paris was much closer to the second goal than Liverpool. In the final shootout, goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma became a hero: he parried against Darwin Núñez and Curtis Jones. In the quarter -finals, Paris has to do with Aston Villa or FC Bruges (first leg 3: 1).

Inter took the lead with the former Munich team Yann Sommer and Benjamin Pavard as a week ago through ex-Gladbach Marcus Thuram (8th). The defense with the German Yann Bisseck had everything under control until playmaker Hakan Çalhanoğlu interfered and Jakub Moder foul – the Pole converted the due penalty himself (42.).

Çalhanoğlu (52nd) restored the old distance even with a flattering penalty. Referee Ivan Kruzliak (Slovakia) returned another penalty for Inter and showed Thuram for swallow yellow.

At Barcelona, ​​Raphinha and Lamine Yamal tower over

After the death of team doctor Carles Miñarro Garcia, Barcelona’s victory was particularly emotional on Saturday. Raphinha (11th, 42nd) with his season number ten and eleven in the premier class and the outstanding Lamie Yamal (27th) kept the triple dream alive and shot warm for a possible duel with Dortmund. The BVB is fighting on Wednesday (6.45 p.m./DAZN) after the 1-1 at home at the OSC Lille.

Argentina’s world champion Nicolás Otamendi (13th) compared to Benfica in the meantime. Before the game there was a minute of commemoration for Miñarro Garcia. The spectators, including national goalkeeper Marc-André Ter Stegen, rose, the Catalan folk song “El Cant Dels Ocells” (“The singing of the birds”) sounded in Moll.