Paris Saint Germain beat Real Madrid 1-0 in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16. The French team imposed themselves thanks to Mbappe’s goal, who scored in the 94th minute. PSG wins in extremis success after failing a penalty kick with Messi.

In the other match of the evening, a very clear victory for Manchester City that passes 5-0 on the Sporting Lisbon pitch and mortgages the qualification to the quarter-finals. The citizens break the deadlock in the 7th minute with Mahrez. Bernardo Silva scores a brace (17 ‘and 44’), Foden (32 ‘) and Sterling (58’) complete the five. The second legs are played on March 9th.