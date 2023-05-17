“It’s not right to talk about the desire for players, Inter deserved it but to talk about the desire for players doesn’t seem right to me.” Milan coach Stefano Pioli told Sky after the Inter-Milan Champions League match. The Nerazzurri won both Euroderbys and qualified for the final. “What was missing? We were missing in the first 15 minutes of the first leg which then conditioned tonight’s match as well. I think we had a good first half where we created 2-3 goal chances, we could have changed momentum of the match. Too bad we got here with great merit, we hoped to go to the final”.

“Am I the most disappointed coach in the world? Yes, inevitably that’s the case. For our career, it would have been something exceptional to reach the final, even if it always counts who wins. Not succeeding is a big disappointment. More complicated season of what we thought, a season that taught us so much,” added Pioli.

However, the semi-final remains an extraordinary achievement: “If one is objective enough and sees the path of this team and this group which was the youngest group to win the Scudetto, it is difficult to speak of a negative path. This year we have tried to be competitive in two very important and difficult competitions”.

“We had a great Champions League. Going out in the semifinals and in a derby… it’s normal to be disappointed. We lacked something this year, in the league we weren’t able to have the pace we could have – continued the Rossoneri coach -. The regrets are for the championship, even if there are three games left and after the game I tried to lift my players’ morale by saying that we have to finish well because we can’t finish the season with negativity.I am sure, at least for my part, that this season being so complicated has taught us a lot and we will be able to start again with even more certainty because the team base is an excellent basis to work on”.