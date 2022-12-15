Perugia 3-1 Ziraat Ankara (25-17, 19-25, 25-17, 25-17) With the conquest of the Club World Cup, Perugia’s desire to win has not diminished, as it has lined up its twenty-first consecutive success, overcoming Ankara in four sets and with some suffering in the Champions League, mortgaging the first place in the group (therefore the direct quarters). The climate of great euphoria that is experienced in the environment manifested itself at the end of the race, with the great celebration of the whole PalaBarton for the title conquered in Brazil. The coach Andrea Anastasi continued in the choice of the turnover, leaving Giannelli, Leon, Rychlicki, Colaci and the feverish Solè at rest at the beginning. Sir then lined up with Ropret in playroom and Herrera opposite, Flavio and Russo in the centre, Semeniuk and Plotnitskyi spikers, with Piccinelli free. The first set went on with a balanced situation, with the Turks leading up to 10-12, with Perugia hooking up at 13-13 and then tied up to 17-17, when Semeniuk went to serve and thanks even to a devastating Herrera (8 points in the set with 67% in attack) there was a break of 8-0, going to close on 25-17 with a block by Plotnytsky. In the second set there was a drop in concentration by the Umbrian sextet and thanks also to the many mistakes, Ankara took advantage of it to extend up to 19-12 and only at this point was there a comeback attempt by Perugia, which was then thwarted by the final attack (19-25) in the center of Bulbul. In the third set Ankara initially tried to move forward (1-3), but Sir’s reaction was vehement and on Plotnytskyi’s series of jokes (double ace) it reached 14-7, making every attempt in vain comeback of the Turks. Plotnytskyi then thought again (8 points in the set with 83% in attack) to bring down the final point (25-17). The fourth set was practically without history, with Perugia running ahead from the start and gradually extending it, effectively closing a game prematurely which, despite the break in the second fraction, was always in the hands of Perugia, driven by the usual Herrera (Mvp) and by the substitute Cardenas. It was then a serving error that gave away the final point (25-17) of Perugia’s victory, before the start of the party. Sir will be back on the field on Sunday in the league, facing away from Monza at 3.30pm. (Antonello Menconi)

Trento-Karlovarsko 3-0 (25-17, 25-15, 25-17) The addends change, but not the result. Because resorting to turnover, leaving Matey Kaziyski and Daniele Lavia at rest after the efforts of the Club World Cup, giving space in the fourth round of the Champions League on the field to opposite Gabriele Nelli and Donovan Dzavoronok in place-4. Against the modest Czechs of Cez Karlovarsko it was a special evening for Alessandro Michieletto, who with the Kaiser on the bench takes the field for the first time as captain of Trentino Volley. And indeed Nelli and Dzavoronok are, for Sbertoli, the main point of reference when it came to putting the ball on the ground. In itself, while changing the addends, the net result of the first leg is fully replicated, a complete and never questionable success that keeps the Trentino team coached by Angelo Lorenzetti at the top of the group. At the ready, the first break bears the signature of Michieletto first and then of Lisinac (11-4), with the Czechs struggling a bit in all the fundamentals (13-6 with Nelli’s attack). The guest block-defense sees the Trentino attack through binoculars (18-10), Trento only has to think about carrying out the homework without dips or smudges: when Michieletto then lands the ball for 20-13 the set is now in the safe . In the second set, the Czech bench stopped everything with a discretionary time-out already when the electronic scoreboard in via Fersina scored 10-6 in favor of Trentino Itas. At this point Dzavoronok takes the chair and, with three consecutive points, brings him up to 15-8, Trento firmly holds the reins of the match (21-13) against the struggling Czechs. In the final stages, first Dzavoronok with a high ball and then the first half of D’Heer, who came on for Podrascanin, who seals the second set in favor of the hosts. After a couple of good deeds by the Czechs, who even move ahead by two points for the first time, Trentino Itas reverses the omelette with the turn of Sbertoli’s serve and with Nelli’s block which is worth 12-10. With their setter at serve, the Dolomites arrive on 15-11 and Trentino Itas doesn’t need to do anything but manage the game without even pushing too hard on the accelerator. Nelli earns the serve on 20-13, with Sbertoli looking above all for him, Dzavoronok and D’Heer, the winning serve by the Tuscan opposite is worth 22-13 and for Lorenzetti’s sextet it is now a simple matter to close the games. In the final also the young Martin Berger to raise the wall in place of Sbertoli. (Nicholas Baldo)