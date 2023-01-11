The Umbrians win on the Ljubljana field and secure first place in the group with one match to spare. Itas clearly beats Menen in Belgium and, thanks to the tie break victory of Zaksa, is already first

Perugia takes first place in group E with one match to spare by beating Ljubljana. Trento also ahead who overwhelms Menen but thanks to Zaksa’s tie break victory she is already certain of first place

Menen-Trento 0-3 (15-25, 19-25, 16-25) — Five out of five in the Champions League for Trentino Itas, which conquers the field of the Belgians of Decospan Vt Menen and remains at the top with full points in group D. A victory that gives Angelo Lorenzetti’s team first place in the pool, given the progress with full points and also the contemporary half misstep of the Poles of Zaksa who win in the Czech Republic against Cez Karlovarsko only in the fifth set. A one-way match that took place in Belgium at the home of the group’s Cinderella, which allows the Trentino side to detach the pass for the next phase of the most important cup. With Kaziyski left at the foot of the Dolomites to carry out a differentiated job, coach Lorenzetti opts for Gabriele Nelli as opposed to Sbertoli, rested on the bench Lisinac and Lavia with D’Heer making up the diagonal of place-3 with Podrascanin while in place-4 space for Dzavoronok with Michieletto. At the ready, the former setter from Milan finds the hot arm in his Tuscan opponent (3-7), the hosts struggle a lot to put the ball on the ground (4-11). The set is immediately in the hands of the Trentino players, Podrascanin places the point of 6-13, with the Belgians who have used up their available time-outs even before half-set. Menen tries a timid reaction (15-21) in the second half of the set but when the set is now widely scored and it’s easy for the Trentino players to close. The hosts try a reaction at the start of the second set, even putting their nose forward (10-8 with Van Haoyweghen’s block on Dzavoronok), but it doesn’t last long. Lorenzetti stops the game and the trend changes: Nelli has a hot arm and impacts on 10 all first and then signs the extension on 15-12. Itas is back in control of the field (16-20) and in the final also Lisinac and Pace for a series of last exchanges that see the Trentino players give nothing away. Thus we arrive in the third set in which the first extension for the Trentino players already reaches 7-9 thanks to Nelli’s attack and D’Heer’s ace, from the nine-metre line Michieletto also stings while Dzavoronok in attack has grown little (8-12). Nelli keeps his lead nimbly ahead (10-16), Van de Velde tries to keep his lead in his slipstream (12-16) but Trentino Itas does what it wants (15-22) and seals the ultimate success.

Ljubljana-Perugia 1-3 (21-25, 15-25, 25-23, 15-25) — The unstoppable march of Perugia continues, which by virtue of the success achieved in Ljubljana has arithmetically qualified for the quarter-finals of the Champions League, closing its group in first place. Sir prevailed in four sets, thus lining up the twenty-sixth victory of the season, still undefeated in all competitions.

Coach Andrea Anastasi continued to choose the turn over (in Perugia Russo had remained in Colaci), giving up Leon, Giannelli, Rychlicki at the start and deploying Ropret in direction and Herrera opposite, Flavio and Solè in the center, Semeniuk and Plotnitskyi as spikers , with Piccinelli free. The first set saw Perugia initially accumulate a four-point lead (7-11) in the initial stages thanks to a Herrera (6 points and 2 aces in the fraction) immediately in great shape and, despite the good performance in the Slovenian ranks of Kok and 'former Forlì Gjorgiev, then deservedly going to close (21-25) with an attack by Giannelli.

In the second set the Umbrian sextet was literally overwhelming, extending immediately with the best Herrera (7 points and 2 aces, with 83% in attack) and downsizing even more the Ljubljana team, which collapsed sharply and was then Rychlicki to close (15-25) the set. The script of the third fraction was quite different, with the awakening of the Slovenians, who surprised Perugia (the drop in tension between Anastasi's players was justifiable due to the fact that for qualification it would have been enough to win two sets and not necessarily the match) and they are brought forward at the start on 6-1 and then on 7-2, to then suffer the break from Sir until 7-8. New extension of Ljubljana on 13-11 and then the recovery on 13-13 up to an incandescent final, with Ljubljana which, carried away by its own public and favored by the 12 errors of Sir, moved up to 23-22 (error by Solè ). He then closed the fraction (25-23) with an attack by ex Padova Koncilja.

In the fourth set there was no story, with Perugia that thanks to Semeniuk (13 total points in the match for him) moved to 1-6 (double ace from Semeniuk) and then to 2-10 and then to 5- 18. In the final there was an attempt to react by Ljubljana, but without pretensions and to close the match (15-25) was the attack by Herrera (MVP and best scorer of the match with 25 points and 77% in attack). Sir will be back on the pitch on Sunday in the league, facing Padova at the PalaBarton at 6pm. (Antonello Menconi)

