A.t Tuesday evening, Hansi Flick and FC Bayern did what they almost always do: They won a soccer game. But that wasn’t all. You scored a goal without Robert Lewandowski, Serge Gnabry and Leon Goretzka.

You prevented a goal against Neymar and Kylian Mbappé, albeit with luck. You played sweeping and brave. They have entertained fans who are for and against them. And if you now enumerate what the Flick Bayern have won in just one game, you can imagine what Bayern could lose without Flick.

Now that the defending champions have been eliminated from the Champions League despite a 1-0 win in Paris, they shouldn’t be blamed. You failed with a performance that is allowed to fail. Against a team you can fail against.

Or as Thomas Müller said with a look at PSG strikers Neymar and Mbappé: “What the guys up there can do is really great.” When Müller was asked about the future of his coach in the Sky interview, he avoided it an answer, however. And so the question remains: Is that it?

Flick’s extraordinary record

If Hansi Flick should leave FC Bayern this summer – and everything is currently pointing to that – he will leave as a coach who certainly didn’t do everything right – and still won everything. You just have to look at your statistics in the Champions League: 18 games, 16 wins, one draw, one defeat, one title.

That’s extraordinary. In his almost one and a half years he has been responsible for the most successful football year in the great history of this great club. He shaped something special at FC Bayern in a special time, even if he will probably no longer shape what he could have shaped: an era.

When the game in Paris was over, it still felt like an era was coming to an end in the Munich team. But that had nothing to do with the coach, but with three players. On the pitch were David Alaba, Jérôme Boateng and Javi Martínez, who will be looking for a new club by summer at the latest, even if this has not yet been confirmed in the case of Martínez. You were involved in the Champions League final against Dortmund eight years ago.

There are now only two players left from the team from that time: Manuel Neuer and Thomas Müller. You will advance into the new era together with the players born in 1995 (Süle, Kimmich, Goretzka, Gnabry) and 1996 (Hernández, Pavard, Coman, Sané). But who will train them then?

If you look back, you might find another clue that it might not be Hansi Flick. In the days before the game in Paris, when he urgently had to free up new strength in his ailing team, he and his players emotionally, word for word and sentence for sentence, against everyone – and thus also against the boards of directors and supervisory boards in his own club – positioned. It could have been an attempt that you only venture when you have nothing to lose. Flick’s last cartridge.