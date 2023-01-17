Igor at home overwhelms Belgrade in the fourth round of the group stage. Tomorrow on the field Conegliano and Milan playing the first match at the Allianz Cloud

Victory in the fourth round of the group stage for Novara against Red Star Belgrade. Tomorrow in Campo Conegliano and Milan at 20.30.

Novara-Red Star Belgrade 3-0 (25-17, 25-22, 25-22) — Igor Novara returns to victory in the Champions League and does so not only by convincing but also by discovering a few more solutions, thanks to the experiments proposed by Lavarini, who, finally with the full roster, finally has the possibility of implementing a bit of turnover and also look for alternative solutions, after months of choices forced by injuries. The coach from Novara gives Bosetti a rest for the first time, deploying the unprecedented pairing Adams-Carcaces in the band, with Karakurt opposed to Battistoni, who returns as owner in control, while in the center Bonifacio makes captain Chirichella catch his breath, with Danesi at complete the sextet.

Slow start — The start is slowed down a bit but Novara's extension is decisive, with Adams and Carcaces raising their level in attack, signing the partial that takes the Piedmontese from 2-4 to 8-5. Again the American places the ace of 10-6 and forces Belgrade to time out and it is again Igor who works hard with the block and defense and extends to 14-8 and again to 17-11. Lavarini also changes the diagonal and Ituma is ready who immediately scores two points which push Novara to 20. A show by Danesi (block, first half and ace) brings Igor to the set ball, closed by an excellent Adams (5 points so far) on 25-17. The American, who proves to be in a clear recovery after the long stop due to injury, is also the protagonist at the start of the second set, with 3 consecutive points in the 7-4 with which Igor immediately takes control of the set. Novara, which also included the libero Bresciani in Fersino's place, puts it on autopilot and with minimal effort climbs up to 13-8. Lavarini also gives space to Giovannini, recalling Carcaces, and the new entry immediately finds the ace on 15-10. Red Star does little to keep the game alive, with the only flashes coming from the interesting Taubner, opposite born in 2002. Danesi raises the wall and Novara escapes on 20-13, before going on to close 25-15.

Turnover — Lavarini insists on the turnover also in the third fraction, confirming Giovannini in place of Adams. Novara struggles to pick up the rhythm (4-6; 6-9), Karakurt (not a great game on the day he celebrates his 23rd birthday) and Carcaces struggle to find the rhythm in attack, and Novara slips even to minus 5 ( 9-14). Lavarini plays the Cambi-Ituma card but Taubner continues to hit hard and Belgrade literally takes off, forcing Igor's bench to stop play at 11-17. Adams is seen again on the pitch, but it is Danesi who tries to give the shock, with two imperious blocks that are worth minus 3. Carcaces' ace on his return from the guest time-out rekindles the Pala Igor, but the Red Star punishes any Novara indecision and dates back to 16-20. Ituma brings the blues within 2, Adams with the ace signs the 20-21 and after another torpedo from Ituma it is Carcaces who finds the equal at 22. Belgrade feels the pressure, Taubner sends the ball on the 23- 22 and again the Cuban from Novara conquers the match ball: Danesi takes care of the block to close the accounts for a 25-22 that smacks of character.

