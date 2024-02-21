Napoli attacks Barcelona in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16. The two teams will face each other at the Maradona stadium: a thrilling debut for the new Napoli coach, Francesco Calzona. The Champions League round of 16 with Barcelona is certainly not an easy “first time”, but it can provide the impetus to turn Mazzarri's unsuccessful season around. Return to Spain on Tuesday 12 March.

Calzona: “No excuses, we can win”

“A coach can change little but we don't have time. We have to accelerate this learning process. I told the players that we have no more excuses, we have to improve our performance right now. Barcelona are among the strongest teams in Europe. We don't we are afraid because we are Napoli, but no one can hide that great players play and have a top coach”, said Calzona. “Barca are a strong team but Napoli are not afraid, we go on the pitch to win”, underlined the new coach who in the past has “worked with three great coaches, because I also include Di Francesco who taught me a lot (in addition to Sarri and Spalletti ed.). I learned many concepts that will clearly help me in my future. Then I will do my best but for me they were three important coaches.”

Probable lineups

“How will I play with Barcelona? I like to play 4-3-3, but I don't stick to formations. I try to exploit the characteristics of the players. The team was built in a certain way, I will take this into account because it is right. I saw one or two Barça matches as a spectator. I followed the championship game, especially the last one. It's a strong team, it has great players, then I respect the coach a lot”, he concluded.

Where to see it live on TV and streaming

Napoli-Barcelona will be broadcast starting from 9pm exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, accessible both via television and in streaming on mobile phone, tablet or PC.