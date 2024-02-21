Napoli and Barcelona drew 1-1 in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 played today 21 February 2024. Catalani ahead with Lewandowski, Osimhen draw. The return leg will be played in Barcelona on 12 March.

The match

With Calzona making his debut on the Azzurri bench, the evening began on an uphill climb for Napoli. Barcelona controlled the pitch at the start, managing the ball with continuity. The baby Yamal, 16 years and a few months old, immediately becomes dangerous in the 3rd minute but doesn't find the target. The boy tries again in the 9th minute and Meret has to use his fists to block. The Catalan monologue continues in the 15th minute with Lewandowski, a conclusion on the outside of the net. Napoli tries to find structure and distance but allows ample space for the Blaugrana to maneuver. De Jong has meters of space to start the maneuver, the forwards receive the ball continuously.

In the 23rd minute a miracle was needed from Meret, who instinctively rejected Lewandowski's shot. In the 25th minute Gundogan shows up, the Napoli goalkeeper is attentive. After half an hour in the corner, Napoli began to come out of their shell. Politano and Kvaratskhelia try to break through, no shots are seen towards the Catalan goal but at least Barcelona also have to worry about defending and the first half ends with greater balance on the pitch.

Barcelona regain control of the game at the start of the second half and take a shot in the 49th minute with Gundogan. The pressure from the guests increases, Lewandowski is always at the heart of the maneuver and strikes in the 60th minute. The center forward receives the ball from Pedri, avoids Di Lorenzo and hits the net: Meret cannot defend the near post, 0-1. Napoli manages to react and find the equalizer with the blaze of Osimhen. The Nigerian receives from Anguissa, turns and hits the center with his right foot: 1-1 at 75' amid the protests of the Catalans, who claim a foul by the attacker.

The goal lights up Napoli, who try the final siege with a revolutionized attack: Kvaratskhelia, Osimhen and Politano out, Lindstrom, Simeone and Raspadori in. In the 85th minute Anguissa looks for a header, the ball goes wide. In the 88th minute, chance for Simeone, wrong aim. Before the final whistle, Barcelona came close to taking the lead with Gundogan: it ended 1-1, the verdict postponed until the second leg.