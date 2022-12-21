Alba Blaj-Milan 1-3 (25-20 16-25 21-25 21-25) With a few too many thrills, Vero Volley Milano finds its second victory in the Champions League in Romania, overcoming Alba Blaj. After a first set in which the Lombards let themselves be surprised by the aggressiveness of their opponents, Orro and teammates only in flashes and in key moments show experience and physicality that allow the match to be overturned. MVP is Stysiak, 23 points, the first to play charge with the team down 1-0, but Sylla’s 18 and 15 total blocks are also important. For the Romanians. 24 from a surprising Russu, an opposite capable of hitting in different ways, and 16 from Milenkovic. With Thompson at home for a ball, Gaspari starts with Orro-Stysiak diagonally, Sylla-Davyskiba spikers, Stevanovic-Candi in the center, Parrocchiale libero. Ljubicic responds with the very young Axinte (born in 2005) directed opposite Russu, Milenkovic (ex-Scandicci) and Dimitrova in the band, Kocic and Ioan in the center with free Ispas. The departure is of the locals, attentive in reception and precise (52%) in attack. Milan makes a lot of mistakes, especially with the central players (1/11 in the center in the set), and only Sylla seems to be in rhythm, but when it goes on 9-13 it seems unlocked. Instead Russu does what he wants diagonally, and Milenkovic puts all his experience into it, so Alba equalizes at 14 and runs away (21-17), and Vero Volley, which is not satisfied with the entry of Begic and Negretti, surrenders 20-25. Orro and her teammates remain contracted even at the start of the second half, until 7-5, then the greater physicality makes the most of it, especially blocking, scoring 7, of which 3 by Stysiak, who also lands 7 attacks on 11 in the hamlet. The break of 0-8 splits the set, and Milan, which also brings in Larson, controls up to 16-25 which is worth 1-1. The Romanians return to defend well, and with many lobs that infuriate Gaspari, they come off 9-5 (with a 5-0 break after another guest blackout). Russu causes havoc, but Milan returns (at 11), and comes back ahead (18-19) on Sylla’s outburst (3 almost consecutive points), extending 20-24 again with the blue captain (even an ace, 6 points in the fraction) before closing 21-25. However, the match did not go downhill, despite Gaspari bringing in Rettke for Candi, with the American making herself felt immediately in attack, and Negretti for Parrocchiale (in difficulty in reception). Teams arm in arm until the guests, from 10-9, break away 11-14 with Stysiak and Davyskiba’s ace, but with Alba Blaj’s serve that crosses Milan’s second line, the hosts come back soon (17-16). From 18 all, 0-4 that tastes like a sentence before 21-25 which closes the set. (Rodolfo Palermo)