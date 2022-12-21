The new world champions win in France against Mulhouse. Only in the first set does Vero Volley suffer in Romania
Alba Blaj-Milan 1-3 (25-20 16-25 21-25 21-25) With a few too many thrills, Vero Volley Milano finds its second victory in the Champions League in Romania, overcoming Alba Blaj. After a first set in which the Lombards let themselves be surprised by the aggressiveness of their opponents, Orro and teammates only in flashes and in key moments show experience and physicality that allow the match to be overturned. MVP is Stysiak, 23 points, the first to play charge with the team down 1-0, but Sylla’s 18 and 15 total blocks are also important. For the Romanians. 24 from a surprising Russu, an opposite capable of hitting in different ways, and 16 from Milenkovic. With Thompson at home for a ball, Gaspari starts with Orro-Stysiak diagonally, Sylla-Davyskiba spikers, Stevanovic-Candi in the center, Parrocchiale libero. Ljubicic responds with the very young Axinte (born in 2005) directed opposite Russu, Milenkovic (ex-Scandicci) and Dimitrova in the band, Kocic and Ioan in the center with free Ispas. The departure is of the locals, attentive in reception and precise (52%) in attack. Milan makes a lot of mistakes, especially with the central players (1/11 in the center in the set), and only Sylla seems to be in rhythm, but when it goes on 9-13 it seems unlocked. Instead Russu does what he wants diagonally, and Milenkovic puts all his experience into it, so Alba equalizes at 14 and runs away (21-17), and Vero Volley, which is not satisfied with the entry of Begic and Negretti, surrenders 20-25. Orro and her teammates remain contracted even at the start of the second half, until 7-5, then the greater physicality makes the most of it, especially blocking, scoring 7, of which 3 by Stysiak, who also lands 7 attacks on 11 in the hamlet. The break of 0-8 splits the set, and Milan, which also brings in Larson, controls up to 16-25 which is worth 1-1. The Romanians return to defend well, and with many lobs that infuriate Gaspari, they come off 9-5 (with a 5-0 break after another guest blackout). Russu causes havoc, but Milan returns (at 11), and comes back ahead (18-19) on Sylla’s outburst (3 almost consecutive points), extending 20-24 again with the blue captain (even an ace, 6 points in the fraction) before closing 21-25. However, the match did not go downhill, despite Gaspari bringing in Rettke for Candi, with the American making herself felt immediately in attack, and Negretti for Parrocchiale (in difficulty in reception). Teams arm in arm until the guests, from 10-9, break away 11-14 with Stysiak and Davyskiba’s ace, but with Alba Blaj’s serve that crosses Milan’s second line, the hosts come back soon (17-16). From 18 all, 0-4 that tastes like a sentence before 21-25 which closes the set. (Rodolfo Palermo)
Mulhouse-Conegliano 0-3 (22-25, 14-25, 18-25) The world champions from Conegliano consolidate their first place in group A of the Champions League. The three points on the Mulhouse field and the tiebreak won by Resovia leave the panthers alone at the top until the direct clash with the Poles on 10 January. Santarelli makes De Kruijf, Coook and Plummer take their breath and sends Squarcini, Gray and Gennari onto the field. The start is lackluster in the face of very aggressive opponents with Oliveira and Paradzik (6-4). Conegliano’s Haak immediately starts hammering, followed by three points in a row from Gennari (9-11). The transalpines are not intimidated and go ahead 12-11, but the ace from Lubian and the first points from Gray arrive (13-18). However, the Canadian has trouble receiving Paradzik’s serve (17-18) and is replaced by Cook. Squarcini’s ace lets Conegliano breathe, Mulhouse hits hard and doesn’t finish the comeback. The pattern is repeated in the second set as well, with errors in the service of the French giving the advantage to the Panthers (5-8). But two aces from Mayer on Gray tied the score. The first yellow-blue blocks arrive, one by Isabelle Haak on her sister Anna, and the break phase leaves no way out for Mulhouse, who succumbs to Conegliano’s higher technical rate. From 12-15 a partial 0-7 extinguishes the initial enthusiasm of the girls from Salvagni. Santarelli was able to make a little more turnover, with the grafts first of Carraro and Plummer, then also of Furlan and Pericati and manages to keep up the pace of his girls (5-12 and 9-20). The panthers have fun and remain focused until the end, the Mulhouse goes off in the distance. Conegliano, with first place already secure in the league too, is back on the field on Monday against Perugia. A huge party is announced at the Palaverde to celebrate the World Cup and close 2022 with the five finals and the four trophies on the showcase. (Mirco Cavallin)
December 21, 2022 (change December 21, 2022 | 20:59)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Champions #League #Milan #Conegliano #problems #Europe
Leave a Reply