This week, the Champions League returned with all its intensity and great european teams did not disappoint. Here is a summary of the highlights:

According to the criteria of

Tuesday:

Real Madrid vs Stuttgart:

He real Madrid continues with its winning habit, even though its game is not at its best. In its match against the Stuttgart, A team that deserved more, Los Merengues won 3-1. Thibaut Courtois was key with several spectacular saves, confirming his place as one of the best goalkeepers in the world. Goals from Kylian Mbappé, Antonio Rüdiger and the club’s young prospect secured the victory. The big news was the return of Jude Bellingham, who played an excellent match and his presence on the pitch was fundamental.

Bayern crush Dinamo Zagreb: 9-2

He Bayern Munich showed all its power by beating 9-2 Dinamo Zagreb. Harry Kane was the star of the match, scoring four goals, three of them from the penalty spot. Despite the opportunities provided by the defence of the Dynamo, Kane showed his quality and ability to take advantage of every opportunity.

Milan vs Liverpool: A historic duel with different realities

The match between the Milan and the Liverpool made it clear that although both teams have a rich history, the present is different. Liverpool The English team came back after going down with a goal from Christian Pulisic. Goals from Ibrahima Konaté, Virgil Van Dijk and Dominik Szoboszlai sealed the 3-1 victory for the English team. Luis Díaz came on in the 68th minute, when the score was already in favour of the Liverpool.

Wednesday:

City and Inter held to a goalless draw despite 35 shots

The confrontation between the Manchester City and the Inter The game ended in an unexpected 0-0 draw, despite 35 shots in total. Both teams showed defensive solidity and Inter opted to counterattack City, strategy that almost worked. The bad news for the City was Kevin De Bruyne’s injury, the severity of which is yet to be confirmed.

PSG win thanks to an own goal and struggle to beat Girona

He PSG continues to have problems defining, which was demonstrated in its narrow 1-0 victory against the Girona. Despite dominating the match, the lack of effectiveness, especially on the part of Ousmane Dembele, complicated the match. Gazzaniga, the goalkeeper of Girona, He was a prominent figure until a mistake in the 94th minute ended in an own goal, giving the victory to PSG.

Thursday:

Leverkusen shines, Barcelona suffers

He Bayer Leverkusen was one of the most outstanding teams of the day, winning 4-0 in the first half, with Florian Wirtz as the star thanks to a double. On the other hand, the Barcelona suffered a new disappointment in Champions. A red card to Eric Garcia in the 10th minute complicated the match, and despite a great goal from Lamine Yamal, the team ended up losing 2-1 to Monaco.

Atalanta vs Arsenal: Goalless draw but heroic performance from Raya

The meeting between the Atalanta and the Arsenal It ended 0-0, although the goalkeeper of Arsenal, David Raya stole the show by stopping a penalty and making a spectacular double save. His performance was key to maintaining the draw.

Atlético de Madrid: Epic comeback against Leipzig

He Atletico Madrid closed the day with a dramatic comeback against the Leipzig, thanks to a goal in the 91st minute from José María Giménez, which sealed the final score at 2-1. It was an exciting finale for the colchoneros.

The Champions League continues to surprise and provide great emotions, and the next event will arrive in 15 days with more action, we invite you to follow Felipe Ceron on his social networks to learn more about these topics: