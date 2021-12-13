Champions League, Inter and Juventus: benevolent urn for the second round

Lucky draw for Inter and Juventus in the round of 16 of the Champions League. But the urn of Nyon he also gave a surprise, or rather, a sensational mistake, which was then promptly remedied. Let’s see what happened.

Champions League, draws: Villarreal-Manchester United but you can’t play. Uefa remedies

The former player Andrej Arshavin, chosen to extract the match balls for the eighths, after the Villarreal fishing the Manchester United from Cristiano Ronaldo And Pogba as an opponent, but it is an obvious mistake since the two teams have already faced each other in the groups (they were with theAtalanta finished third and in the Europa League playoffs) and by regulation they cannot face each other again in the first round of direct elimination. The delegates Uefa they intervene and draw another ball, this time the Manchester City from Pep Guardiola, same city but different opponent, and all solved.