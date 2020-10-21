Champions League Marcus Rashford was once again a PSG nightmare – Manchester United reached a record that even in Alex Ferguson’s golden age the club never managed

Manchester United won the Champions League H-Group in the opening match of Paris Saint-Germain in the away game 2-1.

Masters the biggest surprise on the opening day of the league group stage was handled by Manchester United. The success club of the past years applied for the score as a guest of Paris Saint-Germain with 2-1 goals.

The scorer was 87 minutes Marcus Rashford, which is starting to become a PSG nightmare on the Parisian home ground at the Parc des Princes. In the spring of 2019, Rashford scored a decisive goal from the penalty kick, with United dropping out of the PSG sequel in the Champions League.

United took the lead in the 23 minute Bruno Fernandesin by firing a penalty kick. Goalkeeper of the first attempt at PSG Keylor Navas repulsed, but he moved his goal too early. Another shot sank into the net. PSG came to levels in the early half of the second half, than United Anthony Martial a header from PSG’s Neymarin put the ball into the back of the net without any difficulty.

Both teams fiercely sought a winning hit and in the end Rashford succeeded.

“Of course it’s a nice atmosphere. The most important thing is victory, and we are in a strong position in our block, ”Rashford said in an interview with BT Sport after the match, according to news agency AFP.

RB Leipzig and İstanbul Başakşehir also play in the H-block. Leipzig defeated Başakşehir 2-0 in their home game on Tuesday.

Manchester United’s Norwegian manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær praised his team’s performance.

“The performance was good and we deserved the win. It was better than last [keväällä 2019] and shows that we have evolved, ”Solskjær said after the match, according to news agency AFP.

Solskjær was particularly pleased that the team kept the PSG’s strong attacking trio, Neymar, quite quiet. Kylian Mbappen and Angel Di Marian.

“There was no secret to that: we had to play well and defend well to win the PSG.”

Profit was also a new milestone in the history of Manchester United. United now took their tenth consecutive away victory in all of their competitive matches. It is a new follow-up record, according to OptaJoki, who does the statistics. Even a managerial legend Alex Ferguson during which United did not reach the same.