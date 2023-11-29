Champions League | ManU lost what seemed to be a sure win – a big scalp is required for the next place

Both PSV and Galatasaray came from a losing position to points in the Champions League.

Football two early matches were played in the men’s Champions League on Tuesday. In the B group, the Dutch team PSV Eindhoven beat Sevilla 3–2 away, and in the A group, the home team Galatasaray played a 3–3 draw against Manchester United in Istanbul.

PSV won in Spain after already being down 0-2. Sevilla’s game was weakened Lucas Ocampos and Fernando’s outs in the 66th and 90th minutes. PSV’s Ricardo Pepi finished the 3–2 winning goal in extra time 90+2. by the minute.

ManU already took a 3–1 lead in Turkey after 55 minutes of the match, but Galatasaray fought back. Hakim Ziyech scored two goals for the home team, of which the second goal of the home team in particular went largely to ManU’s goalkeeper Andre Onanan to the spike.

ManU is last in Group A with four points, one point behind second place Galatasaray. Manchester’s players must beat the group leader Bayern Munich in the last round, so that there is a chance for a further place.

Bayern Munich-FC Copenhagen will be played in Group A, Arsenal-Lens in Group B, Real Madrid-Napoli and Braga-Union Berlin in Group C, and Benfica-Inter and Real Sociedad-Salzburg in Group D.