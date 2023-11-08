Champions League | Manchester United’s match in Copenhagen was interrupted several times: a spectator fell ill, protesters invaded the field

The Champions League match was interrupted alternately due to a protest, an illness and the behavior of the spectators.

FC There were dramatic moments in the Champions League match between Copenhagen and Manchester United on Wednesday night at Parken in Copenhagen. The match had to be stopped several times.

First, the match was interrupted when a pro-Palestine protester entered the field.

A moment later we had to stop again. C More’s narrator Kim Kallstrom wondered what the interruption could be. According to the BBC it was a spectator’s illness that required immediate first aid.

Based on the pictures, the viewer was hidden from view with blankets. At Parken, a couple of years ago, in the match between Denmark and Finland, a somewhat similar situation was seen, when Christian Eriksen had a cardiac arrest. Eriksen played in United’s starting line-up on Wednesday.

The third interruption came. During Man Utd’s goal kick, there was some trouble in the fan end in Copenhagen, and the United goalkeeper Andre Onana went almost to the center circle to wait. According to the BBC, something had been thrown onto the field.

United quickly took the lead by two in the match by Rasmus Höjlund on the finish line. Höjlund has played in Copenhagen during his career.

At the end of the opening half, United’s Marcus Rashford drove everything to the top with a straight red out as he stepped on the buttons ahead Elias Jelertin to the ankle. A moment later Amine Elyounoussi reduced the situation to 1–2.

Additional time was given to the end of the opening period for 13 minutes.