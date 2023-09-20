The champion had a difficult time in his debut. Manchester City started by losing to Red Star in their first game of this Champions League, but fortunately he was able to turn the game around and won 3-1.

For Pep Guardiola’s team The Argentine Julián Álvarez and the Spanish Rodri were key who scored the goals for the ‘citizens’ this Tuesday on the first day of the Champions League.

Manchester City started with the dominance we are accustomed to and with great opportunities from Erling Haaland and other players.

In fact, in the first half, City had 80% possession and 22 shots on goal for the Serbians. But that was of no use, as the team went ahead at the end of the first half.

Josep Guardiola celebrates at the end of the game.

He would do it with Osman Bukari who took advantage of a mistake at City’s start and made a solo strike to send it to save. Initially, he was whistled offside, but the VAR confirmed the goal.

Double by Argentine Julián Álvarez

In the second half, City had a furious start and at 46′ they tied things up with Álvarez, who gave it to Haaland and the Norwegian returned it to him for the Argentine to score in a great way.

At 60′, the Argentine scored the second on a free kick that was closing and complicated goalkeeper Omri Glazer, who ended up putting it in his goal.

Haaland, key at Manchester City.

At 73′, Rodri scored the third goal for City in a play that Phil Foden started and then the Spanish midfielder entered the area to put it in the far post of the Red Star goal.

In the end, City handled the ball and kept the result at home. With this victory, Manchester is co-leader of group G with Leipzig, a club they will face on the next date.

With information from Futbolred

