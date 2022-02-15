There was no way to stop the England champion, as he completely swept his opponent at the Jose Alvalade stadium, and the match was practically over with the break.

Riyad Mahrez opened the scoring after seven minutes with a goal that was initially canceled before being counted after the intervention of the video referee, before Silva almost tore the net with a superb shot in the 17th minute, to open his tally of goals.

And then Mahrez passed to Phil Foden to score with a simple touch, then Silva made it 4-0 just before the break after a pass from Raheem Sterling.

City did not stop in the second half and a third goal, scored by the former Benfica player, was canceled due to offside, before Sterling concluded the five-way with a superb shot in the 59th minute.

City could have added more goals to his tally on this evening as he sent a strong message to his rivals about his intentions in the tournament after losing last season’s final to Chelsea.

Sporting, who have lost only twice at home in the domestic league in the last two years, was supposed to present at least a tough test for the Premier League leaders in the Portuguese capital, but from the start the hosts were no match for Guardiola’s team.

Kevin De Bruyne appeared offside as he passed to Mahrez to score the first goal, a goal that City players did not celebrate after the assistant referee’s decision seemed clear, but the video referee decided to calculate the goal.

It was the Algerian player’s 10th goal in his last 11 Champions League matches, and Silva quickly doubled the score with a volley over the bar.

Sporting, who were playing their first Champions League round of 16 match 13 years ago, defended poorly and Foden scored the third effortlessly, before Silva’s second goal disappointed the Jose Alvalade stadium.

It was related to the number of goals that City would score in the second half, and Sterling scored the most beautiful goals of the match with a shot from 25 metres, the 150th goal in his club career.

With this goal, City also became the 14th team to score 200 goals in the Champions League, and it is certain that more goals are on the way as it continues to shine locally and continentally.