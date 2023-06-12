City coach Pep Guardiola has finally reached his goal with the win over Inter Milan – and yet remains a driven man who has to show everyone. In doing so, he not only fights against the stigma of the club.

EIt wasn’t a doctor named Joe Royle, it was football coach Joe Royle who gave a name to a mysterious syndrome around the turn of the millennium: In any case, Royle claims to have coined the term “cityitis” at the time. Which, while it can’t be found in any medical dictionary, is all the more persistent in the minds of the sky-blue part of Manchester. As a hunch that at City nothing stays as it seems for the moment – and in case of doubt, what can go wrong will go wrong. Sometimes also what actually can not. Those were volatile times – back then.

While that can no longer be said for the Premier League, which City have won five times in the past six years, it endured for the Champions League to the very end, last season’s memorable win against Real Madrid, the stuff of which would be a trauma with its own name, either Rodrygo or Benzema.