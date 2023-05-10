Champions League | Manchester City and Real Madrid were evenly matched in the first semi-final

Long-range shots from Vinicius Junior and Kevin de Bruyne stung the giants in their first meeting.

9.5. 23:59

Champions League In the first leg of the semi-finals, the reigning champion Real Madrid and the English club Manchester City played a fast-paced 1-1 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu.

City dominated the beginning of the match to their heart’s content, and Thibaut Courtois had to stretch in front of the ball Four times already during the first quarter of the match. Among other things, Norwegian Islamic tiktok Erling Haaland was able to try out Courtois’s mood a couple of times in the early stages.

After the visitors’ initial rush, Real started to get into the match, and signs of vulnerability slowly crept into City’s game. After the high pressure of the home team Vinicius Junior tried to deliver the ball to the one lurking in the dream place For Karim Benzemabut Ruben Dias stretched his leg at the last moment between the pass.

The star moment of Vinicius, who was in a sharp mood throughout the opening period, came in the 36th minute. The brass star finished Real Madrid’s quick counter-attack with a wonderful long-range shot, to which Ederson didn’t reach despite throwing himself.

In the second period, the home team controlled the situation for a long time without any major problems, but this time it was City’s turn to strike with a long shot. City’s Belgian midfielder Kevin de Bruyne powered the equalizer into the bottom corner in the 67th minute.

In the final minutes, Real Madrid chased the lead goal, but Ederson stretched out his hand Aurelien Tchouamen in front of a rough move in the last minute of regular time.

Real Madrid has won the Champions League five times in the previous nine years. City are still chasing their first championship in Europe.

In the second semi-final pair of the Champions League, the Italian clubs AC Milan and Inter meet. The Italians will meet for the first time on Wednesday night. The second legs will be played next week.