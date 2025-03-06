Probably there could have been no more expert reporter for the interview with goalkeeper Alisson Becker, 32 than Peter Schmeichel, 61. The Dane stood eight years for Manchester United between the posts and was once one of the world’s best of his guild. In his today’s expert role for the TV broadcaster CBS, he was supposed to question the Keeper of FC Liverpool on his glossy acts in the round of 16 of the Champions League at Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday evening. But Schmeichel did not start the conversation with a question, but with the statistics that Alisson had previously succeeded in nine parades in the game-more than ever before a Liverpool goalie in this competition.