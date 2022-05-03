Villarreal, Spain.- Liverpool FC beat a Villarreal 3-2 that once again surprised the planet earth and blew up La Ceremica de illusion to get their first ticket to a UEFA Champions League final thanks to the annotations of Boulaye Día (3′ ) and Francis Coquelin (41′) to level the aggregate 2-2 in the first half.

The yellow submarine traveled well under the water to catch by surprise an English team that was lagging behind after the Spaniards hit and that needed a 15-minute break to return to being that Liverpool FC that did not know defeat as a visitor in this 2021-22 season.

Villarreal erred defensively in the second half of the second leg, coming out with a different mentality than in the first episode that the ‘Reds’ were able to beat to turn the score around with goals from Fabinho Tavarez (62′), Luis Fernando Diaz (67′) and Sadio Mane (74′).

The closure was complicated for a local team that lost ammunition and important people after suffering the somersault in La Cerámica. Desperation consumed the elements of Unai Emery that there were more fouls than football on the field falling into the trap until finishing with one less on the green canvas.

Étienne Capoue suffered a double warning at 63′ and 85′ to leave Villarreal even more vulnerable than it was seen, a squad that went on the attack leaving only two defenders against Jürgen Kloop’s dangerous axis of attack but did not find the fourth having one more in the field.

Liverpool FC is once again installed in the UEFA Champions League final with Jürgen Kloop and will wait for the rival next Wednesday, May 4, who will come out of the tie at the Santiago Bernabéu Real Madrid vs. Manchester City, the aggregate 4-3 in favor of the celestial.

On the other hand, the dream of Villarreal CF is over, but the modest team from Spain won the applause and cheers of the football universe after making a phenomenal participation to reach this season, eliminating Juventus and Bayern Munich and for the second time in its history He was one step away from the final.