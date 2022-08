Arne Slot about incident before rest: “Pusic said he wanted to calm things down, but he is an emotional man”

For trainer Arne Slot, Feyenoord’s draw in the home game with Slavia Prague (3-3) of the quarterfinals in the Conference League felt like a defeat. “That has to do with our good first half,” he said. ,,And with that 3-3 in the 95th minute of course. That goal gave us a great sense of disappointment.”