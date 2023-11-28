Champions League | Leipzig scared City in Manchester, but lost in the end

Newcastle were surprisingly in a very tight F group away from Paris-Saint Germain.

Leipzig was to cause a huge surprise in the men’s Champions League Tuesday games. The team from East Germany lost 2-3 away to Manchester City, considered the world’s best club team, in Group G.

Leipzig’s Belgian striker gave City a shock treatment with his goals in the 13th and 33rd minutes Lois Openda. The home team was saved by the Norwegian team with their goals in the second half Erling Haaland, Phil Foden and Julian Alvarez.

In group F, Paris-Saint Germain, who failed in the European games, drew 1-1 against Newcastle at home.

Swedish national team striker Alexander Isak led Newcastle to a 1–0 lead in the 24th minute by the PSG keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma to fumble. Donnarumma dropped Newcastle by Miguel Almiron the shot’s long distance, which gave Isak a place to put the return ball into the net.

The defender who set up Newcastle’s opening goal.

PSG is second in the standings after Dortmund, who secured their playoff spot, and two points ahead of Newcastle, in the Champions League playoff spot. The last round of group F will be played in December.

Ukrainian Shakhtar Donetsk and Italian Lazio took the home wins in Tuesday’s early games.

Shahtar, who played their home game in Hamburg, Germany, defeated Belgian Antwerp 1–0 in Group H, and Lazio beat Scottish Celtic 2–0 in Group E.

Shakhtar’s 1–0 goal was scored in the 12th minute Mykola Matvijenko. With the win, Shahtar kept their chance to reach the Champions League playoffs.

In Rome, Italy, the home team Lazio opened the scoring taps in the last ten minutes. 33-year-old attacking hero Ciro Immobile scored twice, in the 82nd and 85th minutes.

Lazio continues from Group E to the Champions League playoffs.

E block in the second match, Atletico Madrid covered away Feyenoord 3–1 and secured their place in the playoffs. In Group H, Barcelona sealed their place in the playoffs after coming from a losing position to a 2–1 win against Porto at home.

In Group G, the Swiss Young Boys beat Red Star Belgrade 2–0 on their home turf.

Dortmund took a valuable away win in Group F on Italian soil, when AC Milan was defeated by 3–1.