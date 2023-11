Lazio beat Feyenoord 1-0 in a match valid for the fourth day of group E of the Champions League, played at the Olimpico stadium in Rome. Immobile’s goal in the 46th minute decided the match. In the other match of the group Atletico Madrid won 6-0 over Celtic Glasgow. The Colchoneros are top of the table with 8 points, one more than the Biancocelesti and two more than Feyenoord, Celtic bringing up the rear on 1.