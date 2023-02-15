PSG cannot get out of its bad moment and this Tuesday the Bayern Munich surprised him in the Parc des Princes in the first leg of the round of 16 of Champions League. However, for kylian mbappe the tie is still open and he is confident that the comeback will be achieved in the second leg.

“We said that we had to take positive things. It’s a back and forth series. We only lost 1-0 and there are no away goals”, declared the attacker after the match against Bayern Munich, in which he entered the second half in substitution of Carlos Soler.

“We are not defeated at all. Of course the result is not favourable, but we still have every chance of qualifying”, who recognized that the Bavarians are a good team and that it will not be easy to visit the Allianz Arenabut he considered that if they maintain the collective game and the wear and tear, then they will be able to recover.

Mbappé assured that they can turn the series around against the Bavarians. Photo: EFE

On the other hand, he recognized that it was difficult for the Germans to have dominance at various moments of the game, but he considered that they reversed in the second half, although it was not enough. “A team like psg must dominate, we are not used to being dominated. In the second half we saw that when we play with a lot more personality we put them in trouble and we are capable of being dangerous and scoring goals”.

Regarding his reappearance, he said that he would have liked to be there from the beginning, but due to his recovery he was not ready to add more than 30 minutes and for this reason he only entered in the second half. “I’m not 100% but I felt good enough to try to help my teammates and play for a while.”

We recommend you read

“We were still decimated by injuries. The goal is for everyone to take care of themselves and for everyone to recover 100% to go and have real chances of qualifying,” he concluded. mbappe. The second leg in Champions League It is scheduled for Wednesday, March 8.