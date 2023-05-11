Champions League | Kevin De Bruyne’s goal causes a stir – even Arsene Wenger didn’t know why it was allowed

The referee made the right decision when he allowed Manchester City’s goal to draw 1-1.

Football The most talked about situation of the first leg of the Champions League semi-final match happened in the 67th minute of the second half. Especially the head coach of Real Madrid Carlo Ancelotti got heated when Manchester City’s 1-1 equalizer was conceded.

It was felt in the Real Madrid camp that Kevin De Bruyne the goal scored should have been checked on video. There was nothing remarkable about the goal itself, but the goal was preceded by a situation where City’s Bernardo Silva appeared to have returned the ball to the court from the wrong side of the sideline.

Spanish sports magazine Marca writes that even if the ball had gone on the wrong side of the sideline, it would no longer have been possible to check it on video. The reason is that the goal situation did not arise after the sideline situation. After that, the ball was still in Real Madrid’s hands With Eduardo Camavinga, whose miserable demolition ball only saw City build a goal situation. Var doesn’t rewind videos of old situations.

Also for example, the former manager of Arsenal and the current Director of Football Development at the International Football Association (Fifa). Arsene Wenger wondered on the Being Sports broadcast why the goal was not var-checked.

“In such a situation, their [var-erotuomarien] should intervene. They didn’t check early enough whether the ball was out or not. Or did they not have a chance to check?” Wenger asked.

Wenger concluded that revision was not possible. Wenger made a bigger mistake by stating that balls now have a chip that makes checking possible. The soccer World Cup actually had a chip, but the balls of the Champions League matches do not have a chip.

Sports website ESPN’s var specialist Dale Johnson states that even a chip would not have enabled a sideline check, because with the help of a chip you can mostly check if someone hit the ball.

Being Sports also has its own graphics technology that showed the ball was on the wrong side of the sideline. It doesn’t matter either, because the European Football Association (Uefa) doesn’t use the graphics services of TV companies. In addition, there is no goal line technology on the sidelines.

And as Marca and also ESPN state: even if all the technology was used, the goal would have been allowed anyway because it came from a later situation than directly after the sideline.

The second leg of the semi-final between Real Madrid and Manchester City will be played next Wednesday. AC Milan and Inter will meet in the second semi-final.