Karim Benzema continues to be the goal-scoring man at Real Madrid and on the magical nights of the UEFA Champions League he continues to happen, after scoring two goals in the win against Liverpool in the first leg of the round of 16.

And it is that with these two goals, the French striker equaled a historical mark that he only had Lionel Messi in this European competition.

The French striker scored for the first time in this edition and reached 18 consecutive seasons with at least one goal, a mark that had only been reached by Leo Messi between Barcelona and the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Karim Benzema, 35, already has 88 goals in the Old World’s main club tournament in 147 games, between Lyon (12 goals) and Real Madrid (76). With his country’s team, he played in his first four appearances and then he did the remaining 14 with him. Meringue team.

Therefore, Lionel Messi scored 129 times in the Champions League in the 169 games he played in the tournament. La Pulga played 16 editions with Barcelona and the last two with PSG.

We recommend you read

Benzema continues to make it clear why he is one of the starting men in Carlo Ancelotti’s tactical scheme and is one of the figures for Real Madrid to achieve the two-time championship.