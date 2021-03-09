C.ristiano Ronaldo’s dream of the title with Juventus Turin failed again in the last 16 of the Champions League. The disappointing five-time world footballer did not get past a 3-2 (2-1, 0-1) after overtime with the Italian record champions in the second leg, despite almost 70 minutes of outnumber against the Portuguese champion FC Porto. As in the previous season, the “old lady” was eliminated in the round of the last 16. Because Juve lost the first leg in Ronaldo’s home country 1: 2 (0: 1).

Top striker Sergio Oliveira (19th) gave the guests the lead with a penalty kick. Federico Chiesa (49./63.) Turned the game for the hosts. Porto’s Mehdi Taremi (54th) had seen yellow-red in between. Despite the long majority, Juve did not manage to decide the game in regular time.

In extra time, Oliveira (115th) destroyed all Juve hopes with a free kick from a great distance, which he pushed under the jumping wall. Adrien Rabiot (117th) still managed an answer, but it was insufficient for Juve to advance.

Ronaldo has already won the Champions League five times in his hugely successful career, including four times with Real Madrid between 2014 and 2018. Since moving to Italy, however, the 36-year-old has ended up in the quarterfinals in three attempts at the latest. Juve has been waiting for the longed-for third win of the handle pot for 25 years.

Both teams pushed for the lead early on. Alvaro Morata failed with a head from close range to Porto keeper Agustin Marchesin (4th). After a contact from Merih Demiral, the Dutch referee Björn Kuipers pointed to the point. Oliveira pushed in flat, ice-cold. Encouraged by this, Porto wanted more: Jesus Manuel Corona (24th) and Zaidu (26th) gave good opportunities to increase. Juve struggled against self-confident Portuguese, playing too static and lacking in ideas for long stretches. Only Morata got another chance, which Marchesin thwarted again (27th).

After the break, Juventus presented themselves significantly better and took their first chance straight away. Chiesa flicked the ball into the far corner. Ronaldo had dropped perfectly after a nice deep pass from captain Leonardo Bonucci. In the majority, Juve squeezed massively. Chiesa hit the post (56th). A few minutes later he scored his second goal. Porto struggled as best they could and saved themselves in extra time, Juan Cuadrado hit the crossbar in stoppage time.