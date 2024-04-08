Isis: threat on Champions League stadiums, “kill them all”

The European security forces are alerted against the jihadist terrorist threat at major sporting events, first of all the quarter-finals of the Champions League and then the next Olympics in France.

The Islamist threat was spread by Al Azaim, ISIS media outlet, with a very explicit message: a masked and armed man and behind him the stadiums that host sports competitions (the Parc des Princes, the Santiago Bernabeu, the Metropolitan and the Emirates Stadium) with the words “Kill Them All” in the flames.

Isis: Darmanin, security strengthened after threat of attacks

Security “significantly strengthened” at the Champions League quarter-finals in Paris after the “threat” of attacks launched by ISIS. This was stated by the French Interior Minister, Gerald Darmanin.