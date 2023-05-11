Champions League | Inter knocked out AC Milan and took a neck-and-neck for a place in the Champions League final

In Milan’s local struggle, Inter was clearly stronger at San Siro.

Milan turned blue-black on Wednesday. Inter beat AC Milan 2-0 in the semi-final of the Champions League and took a decisive advantage in the pair of matches.

Bleaching rights are with blue-black – at least for a week.

Milan still have another match to save face, but the opening part played at San Siro did not offer much comforting signals for the red and black.

Inter took the game by the neck during the first quarter. In the eighth minute, Konkar striker Edin Dzeko directed the corner kick impressively from in front of the goal into the net.

Milan got more snow just three minutes later. Federico Dimarco went up the left side and centered along the ground near the edge of the penalty area.

Lautaro Martinez cleverly let the ball pass, and this baffled the entire Milan defense. Henrikh Mkhitaryan was able to catch the ball directly from the run, rushed past the frozen Milan defense and doubled Inter’s lead.

of Milan seats were scarce throughout the match. The first top place was blessed only in the second period. Sandro Tonali hit the post from the edge of the penalty area in the 64th minute. Milan didn’t get any closer to the goal.

The second leg will be played a week later at the same stadium. Then, of course, the arena’s nickname will be different – Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.