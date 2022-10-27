Liverpool, Inter Milan and Porto have qualified this Wednesday for the round of 16 of the Champions League, while Ajax, Atlético de Madrid and Barcelona have been left out.

After Paris Saint Germain, Benfica Lisbon, Dortmund and Chelsea qualified on Tuesday, only four places remain in Europe’s top 16, with Tottenham, AC Milan, Sporting Lisbon and Leipzig in the best position to get them on the last day of next week.

Group A: Liverpool join Napoli

Liverpool have been unlucky this season, but saved themselves a few cold sweats with an authoritative 3-0 win at Ajax in Amsterdam. The victory, thanks to Mohamed Salah, Darwin Núñez and Harvey Elliott, secured second place for the networkswho have qualified for the round of 16 for the sixth consecutive year.

Jürgen Klopp’s men still have a slim chance of finishing on top, synonymous with being seeded in the draw on 7 November, but they must beat Napoli by a wide margin on Tuesday.

The Italian club has been the unstoppable leader with five wins from five games and impressed again on Wednesday against Rangers (3-0).

Group B: Atlético stays out of the competition

Atlético de Madrid’s draw with Bayer Leverkusen (2-2) in Group B was the first of many surprises for the club. The mattresses were able to keep their hopes alive for the first time in the history of the competition, but Yannick Carrasco missed the last penalty in an atmosphere without respite.

However, with just five points from five games, Antoine Griezmann’s side cannot catch up with Porto (9 points) let alone Club Brugge (10 points), the unlikely leaders.

Their only consolation would be third place, which would mean a place in the Europa League, but they will have to do at least as well as the Germans on the final day.

Bruges and Porto face each other from a distance, with the Belgians as protagonists, but with the Portuguese as protagonists after winning 4-0 in Belgium on Wednesday.

Group C: Barça, condemned by Inter

FC Barcelona expected a miracle, but it wasn’t like that. Barça received the bad news that they had been eliminated from the UEFA Champions League for the second consecutive year even before starting their match against Bayern Munich.

The 4-0 victory over Inter Milan in the Pilsen night game left the Catalans in third position, having been relegated to the Europa League after a disastrous group stage (only one win).

Therefore, it was almost logical that Barcelona lost again on Wednesday at the Camp Nou against a much more effective Bayern Munich (3-0), with goals from Sadio Mané, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Benjamin Pavard.

The Bavarians, who were already qualified before the match, will be in the round of 16 for the thirteenth consecutive year. He will meet a confident Inter, who on Wednesday welcomed their imposing striker Romelu Lukaku, who returned from injury and scored after four minutes on the pitch.

Group D: Olympique de Marseille (OM) must win

The eight points from Tottenham, the seven from Sporting Lisbon and Frankfurt, the six from Marseille… Group D has not yet reached its verdict and the four teams can still qualify on matchday six.

For OM, after their two European wins against Lisbon, the return to earth continued to be tough in Frankfurt, with guilty defensive errors leading to goals from Daichi Kamada and Randal Kolo Muani. Mattéo Guendouzi also scored a good goal, without success.

Marseille now need a win at the Vélodrome against Tottenham on Tuesday to qualify. With a draw, Marseille would still have a chance to go to the Europa League, if Frankfurt beat Sporting.

In Group D, Wednesday’s match gave England a slim lead, who drew with Portugal (1-1) and even thought they had a chance of qualifying before Harry Kane’s goal was ruled out by the video assistant in added time. .

A draw in Marseille will be enough for the Londoners to have a spring in the Champions League.

*With AFP; adapted from its French version