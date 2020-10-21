Live ticker for the Champions League

Who’ll win the Champions League? The best football teams from Europe compete for the trophy in the premier class. FC Bayern Munich is the defending champion. The final will take place in Istanbul on May 29, 2021. Participation in the final is also the big goal of Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and Borussia Mönchengladbach from the Bundesliga. Follow all games in the live ticker. Here you will also find all information on the schedule, dates, tables and teams.