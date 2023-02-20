Champions League-Sky, TV rights: Comcast’s goal with UEFA

The game heats up for i Champions League TV rights in the three-year period 2024/2027, when the top club competition will change format becoming more and more a real European championship (from 32 to 36 teams, single round and a minimum of 8 matches – 4 at home and 4 away – guaranteed to all participants). And there may be a twist: while Prime Video has announced the agreement with UEFA (read here what changes), Sky could become the real home of the Champions League. If in this three-year period Comcast’s pay TV is in cohabitation with Mediaset, according to the latest rumors, in the next round it aims to go all-in.

Champions League TV rights, free-to-air game on TV8? The rumors

Sky in fact it goes towards the renewal of TV rights for the next three years starting from 2024but the big news is it would be close to getting the exclusive streaming broadcast (currently in cohabitation with Infinity) and the one in clear of one match a week of the Champions League on Tv8therefore stealing it from Mediaset (in the current announcement the matches go to Canale 5). Sky also aims to renew the TV rights relating to the Europa League.

