Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

Names of obscure clubs and wholesale surprises, it seems that they will participate in the European Champions League next season, in case the threat to ban the clubs that launched the European Super competition from participating in their countries’ leagues and cancel their results completely this season is implemented.

UEFA is studying the adoption of the final ranking of the European domestic leagues this season, without looking at the results of the 12 teams that announced the launch of the European Super League, and according to the current ranking of the list of the five major European leagues, unexpected names are waiting to participate in the next edition, in case Continuing to implement the “disobedience” of the big clubs, most of which are in the first places, where Leicester City, West Ham, Everton and Leeds United qualify for the Premier League, from the Spanish League, Seville, Villarreal, Real Betis and Real Sociedad, and from the Italian League, Atalanta, Naples, Lazio and Rome.

Things will be the same in Germany and France, with our clubs not participating in the European Super Cup until now, and Bayern Munich and Saint-Germain remaining in the European Union.

The question that comes to the minds of the fans is, what is the status of the group stage draw with these names, and will the tournament still be able to attract television broadcasters and commercial sponsors?