D.he coach question for the future has been clarified, but the current problems are far from over. Accompanied by the excitement about the future change of football teacher Marco Rose from Mönchengladbach to Dortmund, the BVB professionals start their next attempt to initiate a trend reversal.

Victories in the Champions League should help to dispel the Bundesliga frustration. “We want to use this as an opportunity to show our true colors in the other competition and to be successful as a team again,” said coach Edin Terzic before the first leg of the first leg on Wednesday (9 pm in the FAZ live ticker for the Champions League and at DAZN ) at Sevilla FC.

The next two appearances in Seville and “on” Schalke will show within four days (6.30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and on Sky) whether the news of the contracting of the dream coach for the coming summer will help stabilize the Revierklub. In order not to disturb the focus on these two key games, everyone involved refrained from commenting on Rose’s personality.

“Time to turn things around”

After just one win in the last six Bundesliga games and the fall from the Champions League ranks, Borussia longs for an end to the sadness. “Time to turn things around. Tear yourselves apart for Borussia “, it said on a banner attached to the training center by fans. At least the spring-like temperatures of 20 degrees in Andalusia should have brightened the mood among the professionals. “Maybe this game is good for us at this stage. Everyone is looking forward to it, ”said licensed player boss Sebastian Kehl to the“ kicker ”.

But for the Favre successor Terzic, the already tricky task is not getting any easier after the latest headlines. Much will depend on how the 38-year-old, with his now official status as a temporary solution between Lucien Favre, who was released in December, and Rose, who will be part of the team from July, can make himself heard. Regardless of his imminent replacement as head coach, he is combative: “We are still fully convinced of the quality of this team and we are confident that we will flip the switch as soon as possible. We don’t ask for anything that we haven’t seen yet. “

Seville flying high

But the omens do not bode well. Unlike BVB, the Spanish opponent around the former Bundesliga professional Ivan Rakitic is flying high and has recently won nine competitive games in a row. The fact that coach Julen Lopetegui’s team have been clean for 709 minutes and could break the club record from the 2008/09 season (780 minutes) against BVB is further evidence of increased strength. However, Terzic cannot be frightened: “If you compare the current form, Sevilla have a clear advantage. But it’s a different competition. I see good chances of moving into the next round. “

Not only the current form, but also the international record makes the Spaniards favorites. They have won the Uefa Cup and Europa League six times in the past 15 years. BVB midfielder Thomas Delaney, who was absent from departure because of his heavily pregnant wife and is supposed to come, made no secret of his appreciation for the opponent: “I have great respect for Sevilla. They know how to play in Europe and knockout matches. “

The BVB has taken precautions to reduce the risk of corona infection. The professionals are only allowed to leave the hotel on the official dates. In addition, they are accompanied by their own security staff and driven in their own vehicles. In the hotel, the team uses a separate dining room – without contact with the hotel staff. Terzic does not see this as a limitation: “We are aware of the privilege of being able to practice our profession.”